Why October is the best month to ‘Adopt a Shelter Dog’

MILAN, Illinois -- We had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Perkins on Good Morning Quad Cities on October 16th.

He came in from the Quad City Animal Welfare Center to be part of our Monday segment "Pet of the Week."

Mr. Perkins is a 10-year-old beagle. Those who know him best describe him as lovable. He loves walks but he could also be the perfect couch-potato buddy for someone.

October is "Adopt a Shelter Dog Month," so throughout the month, the QC Animal Welfare Center is offering $40 adoptions. Typically the adoption fee is $100. When you adopt from the QCAWC, you get your animal vaccinated, microchipped, spayed/neutered, and tested for heartworm disease.