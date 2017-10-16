× The Eric Factor: “Rebuilding Together” helps families stay in their homes

On Saturday evening, I had the opportunity to volunteer for Rebuilding Together Quad Cities annual trivia event. While I was just the “geek,” the real work was done by volunteers behind the scenes. And this was just one of the events to raise funds for a fantastic campaign. More than $2,000 was raised and that will go directly back to our community.

I think of “RTQC” very similarly to Habitat for Humanity. But instead of building new homes, RTQC helps low-income families stay in their homes. It’s all-too-common to have families that struggling to find good food for meals, in addition to clothes for kids, and gifts for Christmastime. What’s often on the back burner are the needs of the home. Gutters fall down, sidewalks crack, trees overgrow, and roofs get leaky. For families living month-by-month, it may be impossible to get to these big projects.

That’s where RTQC comes in. Volunteers participate in events several times per year to not only help families, but improve Quad City neighborhoods!

If you would like to volunteer or are someone in need, click here.

Many thanks to Carollyn Gehrke for the invitation to be a part this year. Keep tabs on their website for the next event. I think I can speak for her, we love seeing new faces!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen