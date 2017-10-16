× UPDATE: Parents of boy found Monday evening in Davenport have been located

UPDATE: According to the Davenport Police Department, the parents have been located.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Police Department is asking the public for help in finding the parents/guardians of a 3 to 4-year-old boy found in the 2400 block of Tremont Avenue at approximately 6:25 p.m. on Monday, October 16.

The boy is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the child’s parents/guardians is urged to call 9-1-1.