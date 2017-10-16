× Plenty of sun in the days ahead…warmer than normal temperatures, too

Full sunshine always put a smile on anyone’s face as temperatures reached just over the the lower 60s this afternoon. Temperatures tonight won’t be as chilly as overnight lows will be in the lower 40s, instead of the upper 30s.

Sunshine will be the headline for the rest of this week as upper 60s Tuesday will be replaced by low to eventually mid 70s as we head into the start of the weekend.

Our next chance of wet weather is on track to arrive by Saturday night.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

