Nicholas Baer eager to lead Iowa back to tourney

Posted 11:44 pm, October 16, 2017, by

Nicholas Baer didn't like the way last season ended.  The Hawkeyes fell just short of the NCAA tourney and the junior from Bettendorf is eager to get the Hawkeyes back there.  Baer says talks about finishing the game is more important than starting in his 1 on 1 interview with Kory Kuffler.