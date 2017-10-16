The Titans best Alleman 3-1 to earn Regional title.
Monmouth-Roseville soccer earns regional title
-
Alleman Soccer bests Illini Bluffs in pouring rain
-
Monmouth-Roseville cruises past Sherrard
-
Bureau Valley wins a shootout game over Monmouth-Roseville
-
Monmouth-Roseville picks up first win of the year
-
Alleman Tennis strikes sectional gold
-
-
Fulton holds on for 2-point win
-
Mic’d up with Jeremy Adolphson, Rockridge defense plays big in win
-
Rocky Soccer take share of the WB6 with an assist from Moline
-
Pleasant Valley earns 2nd straight trip to State title game
-
Durant softball heading back to State
-
-
For the first time ever Illinois misses scheduled payments for schools
-
We Need YOUR Questions for the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center
-
Moline Soccer prepares to face Rock Island in big soccer showdown