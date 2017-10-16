Mazola and Hy-Vee: vanilla vinaigrette salad dressing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE- Mazola Corn Oil and Hy-Vee are teaming up to bring you some healthy recipes on Good Morning Quad Cities on WQAD News 8.

Hy-Vee chef Chrissy Watters joined Jonathan Ketz on Monday, October 16. She showed us how to make vanilla Vinaigrette.

To see the ingredients and the instructions on how to make it, see the information below or visit Mazola's website.

Vanilla Vinaigrette

Vanilla isn't just for desserts...it adds great flavor to this salad dressing. Drizzle over salad greens with fresh pears, oranges, red onions and toasted pecans.



Yield: 1-1/3 cups

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Chill Time: 30 minutes



Ingredients

1/3 cup white wine vinegar 1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract 1 teaspoon sugar Dash white ground pepper Dash salt 1 cup Mazola® Corn Oil

Instructions

Combine vinegar, vanilla extract, sugar, white pepper and salt in a small bowl. Gradually whisk in oil. Chill 30 minutes for flavors to blend.

Delicious on a green salad with dried cranberries, mango, blue cheese and toasted pecans.