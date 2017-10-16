× Manhunt for Armed Suspect in Atkinson, Illinois

Illinois State Police are searching for a possible armed, and dangerous man in Atkinson, Illinois.

Police first issued a warning about 36 year old Shaun Taylor at Midnight on October 16.

Taylor was last seen walking, wearing glasses and a black t-shirt.

Police have blocked off the Atkinson/Galva Blacktop and south of Interstate 80 due to the incident, but police are still not releasing what lead up to the manhunt.

SWAT has secured and removed the suspect vehicle.

All residents are being asked to lock up their houses and vehicles. If there is anything out of the ordinary or suspicious you are asked to call 911.

This is a developing story, we will bring you the latest as soon as it becomes available.