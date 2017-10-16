× IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union continues to work on card issues

Some members with IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union were affected by card glitches after the union said they made an update.

The problems started last Thursday, October 12th when they performed a card processor conversion. By Friday, the union said that the root issue was fixed, but they were still working on some outlying problems.

Over the weekend, Saturday, October 15th, a post on their Facebook page indicated that they were “continuing to work on final issues” that stemmed from the update:

All $1.50 fees on debit card transactions between October 11th – 13th have been refunded

Any pending debit card transactions from October 10th have been removed

According to the Facebook post, the card processor conversion was to prepare for their upcoming roll out of debit chip cards and to provide better security and fraud protection.

“This was not a hacking attempt or attempted fraud,” the union wrote. “Your account information is safe and secure.”