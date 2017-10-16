Free flu shots available at WQAD News 8 on Tuesday, October 17th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Free flu shots are being offered to the first 200 visitors to WQAD News 8 Tuesday, October 17th.

From 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. (or as shots last), Genesis nurses will be on site to administer flu shots. Adults only please.

Genesis says the shots are "All pre-prepared single doses from Glaxo Smith Kline (GSK)." There will be no FluMist available.

There is no need to bring anything with you and no information will be filed with your insurance company, according to a spokesperson from Genesis.

WQAD News 8 is located at 3003 Park 16th Street in Moline.

The Quad Cities River Bandits are helping to sponsor this event.

41.481979 -90.512208