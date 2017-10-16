Fran McCaffery weighs in on College basketball FBI scandal

Iowa's Fran McCaffery wasn't shy about his thoughts on latest college basketball FBI scandal. Not only does Fran say he runs a clean program, but he also has reported other programs in the past.
