Halloween decorations to blame for early morning house fire

COAL VALLEY, Illinois — Homeowners say Halloween decorations are to blame for a fire that charred the front of a house just outside of Coal Valley.

On Monday, October 16th, before 7 a.m. firefighters were called to a home off of 95th Street that was on fire.

A person who lives there said they had Halloween lights on the front of the house that apparently got too hot and caught on fire, causing hay bails to ignite and burn up.

Firefighters were still on scene as of 7:35 a.m. It’s not yet clear if the fire damage will force the residents to live elsewhere for now.