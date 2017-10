Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- The Davenport Public Library is going easy on those with fines, and it's all for a good cause.

The library is teaming up with the student hunger drive to collect cans, so they're allowing anyone with fees to pay with food instead of money.

Each item donated takes $1 off of your library fines and will go toward the Riverbend Food Bank.

Don't have any library fines? The library is also letting readers replace their lost library cards in exchange for food.