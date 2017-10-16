Chicago submits formal bid to be home of Amazon’s HQ2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Illinois -- Chicago is officially in the running to be the location of Amazon's second headquarters.

City leaders confirmed Monday that they submitted the formal bid.

Amazon set a Thursday, October 19, deadline for all bids on the new facility that could employ as many as 50,000 people.

While Chicago's application did not detail potential sites, it did highlight transportation in the city, the workforce, and the diverse economy.

Amazon executives have not said how long they will take to make a decision.