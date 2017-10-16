Bettendorf working to change fireworks ordinance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF - The city of Bettendorf is putting new limits on when people can set off fireworks in the city after receiving many complaints this summer.

The new ordinance would only allow people to set off fireworks on July 3rd and 4th from 2 p.m. till 11 p.m. and on December 31st from 10 p.m. till 12:30 a.m.

If set off any other time people would face a simple misdemeanor, first offense would cost $250, second offense $400 and third offense $625.

People could also be charged for not cleaning up any fireworks debris.

"Way too much activity, way too long people were firing these off well into the night and multiple nights and so the council's clamping down," said Decker Ploehn, city administrator.

The city has been working with Davenport, Eldridge, Le Claire and Scott County on restricting fireworks use in the Quad City area.

The first reading for the new ordinance will take place on Tuesday, October 17th at the Bettendorf city council meeting.