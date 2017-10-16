-
Detroit school let seniors dress up in costume for their IDs, and it’s amazing
-
Fire Department Chief Mike Hayman has passed away
-
New Illinois law discourages expulsion of preschoolers
-
Coach kicks students photographed in Klan hoods off football team
-
Entertainment festival ‘Alternating Currents’ releases schedule
-
-
Why are we still using Social Security numbers as ID?
-
Trump ends DACA, but gives Congress window to save it
-
Vigil planned in honor of Trudy Appleby
-
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on dog dumper
-
Rock Falls PD trying to figure out who’s been putting nails on random driveways
-
-
15 states, DC sue Trump administration over ending DACA
-
Pay with your face at this KFC in China
-
Man arrested for smuggling live king cobras in potato chip containers