Staff member assaulted at Fort Madison prison

FORT MADISON, Iowa — A unit at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison, Iowa, has been placed on restricted movement after a staff member was assaulted.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, Housing Unit Two was placed on restricted movement on Saturday, October 14, after an incident involving a staff assault.

The staff member was taken to the hospital for treatment, and they have since been released.

Visiting for Housing Unit Two inmates has been suspended until further notice.

The incident remains under investigation.