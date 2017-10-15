Ked Prince reacts to a disappointing weekend for Illinois football after home loss to Rutgers. The Illini basketball team also tipped off a new era of hoops with new head coach Brad Underwood.
Ked Prince breaks a busy time for Illini athletics
-
Volunteer hospital group comes to an end after 50 years
-
Augie, Illini set to meet on hardwood
-
Illini players like what they see on day 1
-
Illini Coach Lovie Smith says he encourages players to be politically active
-
Illinois to stop playing ‘war chant’ music at games
-
-
Alleman Soccer bests Illini Bluffs in pouring rain
-
Illini eye early season goal
-
Illini West bests rival Mercer County
-
Lovie Smith and the Illini helping Texas after flodding
-
First the Chief, now the chant: former “Chief” portrayer fires back at Illinois’ decision to ban its “War Chant”
-
-
Amateur Nick Hardy remains among the pros at JDC
-
Watch: Take a peek inside Denmark’s giant LEGO house
-
Carolina Panthers secretly tweet lyrics to ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ theme song