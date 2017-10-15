× Funeral services set for Davenport Fire Marshal Mike Hayman

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Funeral services are set for Davenport Fire Marshal and Assistant Chief Mike Hayman.

Hayman passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 12th.

Visitation for Chief Hayman will be at Halligan-McCabe-Devries Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 17, from 3 to 8 p.m. The funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, October 18, at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Davenport.

Hayman was a 33 year veteran of the Davenport Fire Department. He started in 1984, and was promoted to assistant chief of fire prevention in 2001.

“Mike’s death is a huge loss to me, the department, and the community. His knowledge, calm demeanor, confidence and sense of humor will be deeply missed. Our hearts at Davenport Fire go out to Debbie, Trevin, and the rest of Mike’s family. Please know we share their sadness,” said Interim Fire Chief Jim Bickford.

Hayman is survived by his wife, Debbie, son, Dr. Trevin Hayman, father, John Hayman, and siblings Colleen Adrian, Mark Hayman, Gregory Hayman, and Angela Smith.