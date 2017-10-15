× A big chill tonight may lead to some patchy frost

The weekend is wrapping up with some much cooler weather. Sunday’s crisp breeze will be weakening overnight into Monday, and the clouds will be clearing out as well. With a clear sky and calm wind, temperatures are going to plummet into the mid to upper 30s by the sunrise. This will give us a shot at seeing some frost here and there, mainly north of I-80.

However, any frost will be short lived as the sunshine returns on Monday. Highs will warm up quickly into the low 60s.

The rest of the week will follow suit with beautiful weather! The sunshine will last through Friday with highs warming back into the low to mid 70s for the remainder of the week.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham