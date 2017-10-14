A look at some of the best plays from week 8.
Week 8 Rollout
-
The Score rollout week 3
-
Week 7 rollout
-
Week 6 Rollout
-
Best plays from week one of high school football
-
Week 9 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally takes us to…Cambridge!
-
-
Week 2 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally takes us to Goose Lake, Iowa
-
Highlights from Bettendorf and Week #8 of GMQC’s “Score Pre-Game Pep Rally”
-
Week 4 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally takes us to…Rock Falls!
-
The Score Sunday – North Scott FB, Justin Kuffler, Jatoviay Hill, Ben Buresh
-
The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally takes GMQC to Oneida!
-
-
Watch Live: The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally in Bettendorf!
-
GMQC visits Bureau Valley for The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption SB, Cubs Baseball, NASCAR and FCA story of the week