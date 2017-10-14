× Strong to severe storms still possible this afternoon and evening

It may be a rough ride for our Saturday! Before we see any severe storms develop, we’ll have a round of showers and heavy storms pass through around midday. This round will be lasting through the early afternoon, bringing heavy rain at times. Highs will be in the low 70s.

After the first round exits, we’ll be tracking some strong and possibly severe storms in the afternoon and evening. If conditions are right, there will be the chance for damaging winds, hail, and a tornado or two with this system. Heavy downpours are also very likely, which is why a Flash Flood Watch has been issued from 10 AM Saturday until 4 AM on Sunday (this includes counties along and north of I-80). One to three inches of rain is expected by early Sunday morning.

After the storms pass, it will become very breezy by Sunday morning. The sky will be clearing out by Sunday afternoon, but much cooler air will be filtering through. Even with sunshine, highs will be in the mid 50s.

Quiet weather sticks around for Monday and Tuesday with a slight warm up. Temperatures will rebound into the mid 60s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham