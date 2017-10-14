Knoxville beats Elmwood-Brimfield in a big Prairieland match up.
Knoxville wins big cross over game
-
Knoxville stays on top in the Prairieland
-
Annawan-Wethersfield scores twice in win
-
Mediapolis scores 1-point home win.
-
Pleasant Valley scores big road win
-
The Score Sunday – Moline FB, Pleasant Valley VB, FCA
-
-
Moline volleyball beats Davenport West in cross-state matchup
-
Wilton scores 46 unanswered points to win big
-
Sterling avenges last years lost to Sycamore with opening week win
-
Fulton scores big road win at Bureau valley
-
Moline wins third straight game
-
-
The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally at Galesburg High School
-
Kind Cubs fans help elderly couple enjoy playoff game
-
North Scott edges Assumption in in MAC Volleyball showdown