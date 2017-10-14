Heads up for heavy rain and strong storms Saturday Evening

!Click here for weather warnings and alerts

Talk about a messy Saturday! Showers and storms have produced significant rainfall today, and we have more storms on the way this evening. Some storms may still become strong to severe with the chance for damaging winds, hail, and a brief tornado. The best chance for seeing severe weather will be south and east of the Quad Cities. These storms will be along a cold front passing through during the late evening hours into Sunday morning. Heavy rain is also a big concern as we may end up with rain totals 1-3″. Counties along and north of I-80 will be under a Flash Flood Watch until 4 AM Sunday morning.

Just before the sunrise on Sunday, all showers and storms will have moved eastward. Behind the cold front, it will be very breezy with winds 10-20 MPH from the northwest. The sky will gradually clear by the late afternoon, with highs only in the upper 50s. A clear sky Sunday night will give way to chilly temperatures! We’ll likely drop into the upper 30s!

Plenty of sunshine will grace us for the rest of the week. Highs will gradually warm from the 60s on Monday to the mid 70s by Friday.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham