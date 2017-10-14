Davenport Junior Theatre shows off new look during opening night of Alice in Wonderland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Opening night at the Davenport Junior Theatre brought dozens of families in to see Alice in Wonderland and the building’s fresh remodel.

Last year, the city of Davenport gave the theater $70,000 towards the renovations, if the Junior Theatre managed to come up with the rest of the money.

They exceeded expectations and raised $114,000.

“The seats are new, the carpet, the pant, all the window treatments, everything is new and it’s just a great experience for us to see people as they come in,” says Theater Board President, Kristin Meyer.

The building was under construction in August and reopened in September.

”I was amazed, it was completely modernized clean bright,” says parent Lisa Brandel

For 16-year-old Alana Ford, a new look to the theater was just what she needed to give her first performance her all.

“With all the fancy new chairs and everything I feel like I need to be better than what I was at auditions,” says Ford.

Alice in Wonderland adapted by Daniel DP Sheridan will be shown:

Saturday, October 14 at 1:00pm & 4:00pm

Sunday, October 15 at 1:00pm & 4:00pm

Saturday, October 21 at 1:00pm & 4:00pm

Sunday, October 22 at 1:00pm & 4:00pm

Tickets are sold at the door, adults pay $8.00 and kids ages 3-17 pay $6.00