Davenport Central runs past Muscatine 40-7 to stay undefeated in the district.
Davenport Central wins to make the playoffs
-
Davenport Central stays undefeated in the District race
-
North Scott races past Davenport Central
-
Pleasant Valley wins to stay undefeated in the District.
-
North Scott scores 44-7 over Muscatine
-
Sterling run past Alleman to stay undefeated
-
-
Bettendorf cruises to 6th straight win
-
Iowa Supreme Court travels to Davenport to hear appeal in Scott County case
-
Local hurricane relief efforts for Irma and Harvey
-
A-Town wins 5th game to become playoff eligible
-
Two local players ready to make impact with Hawkeye Football Team
-
-
The Score Sunday – Moline FB, Pleasant Valley VB, FCA
-
Davenport Central excited for new season
-
13 members of Davenport Fire Department promoted