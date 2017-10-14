Clinton gets second win of the year.
Clinton late field goal lifts RiverKings to win
-
Clinton holds serve at home against Davenport West
-
Clinton airs grievances against friends and foes in book ‘What Happened’
-
St. Ambrose gets late touchdown in opening win
-
Bettendorf rolls to big win over Clinton
-
North Scott takes care of Clinton at home
-
-
Complete coverage of Fulton’s last second win over Morrison
-
Hillary Clinton: ‘It’s time to do away with the Electoral College’
-
Alleman wins the battle of Rock Island
-
Quincy scores late touchdown to beat Geneseo
-
Rocks race past Moline for WB6 victory
-
-
Kewanee picks up second win of the year
-
Sterling avenges last years lost to Sycamore with opening week win
-
North scores win at Burlington