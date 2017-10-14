× 13-year-olds arrested in Davenport for robbery, assault

DAVENPORT — A pair of 13-year-old boys are in custody after police say they robbed and assaulted someone walking near a bike path.

Police say the robbery happened around 11 p.m. in the area of Hickory Grove Road and Hillandale Road on Thursday, October 12th. The Duck Creek Parkway Trail is nearby.

According to Davenport Police, the victim was walking a bike in the area when they were assaulted by the 13-year-olds. The victim was taken to Genesis East Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Detectives arrested two male juveniles, both 13-year-olds from Davenport.

Each boy was charged with Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury and First Degree Robbery.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call Davenport Police at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip through the “CityConnect Davenport, IA” mobile app.