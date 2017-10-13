× Week 9 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally takes us to…Cambridge!

CAMBRIDGE, Illinois- Week 8 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally was fantastic at Bettendorf High School, and the Good Morning Quad Cities crew is already thinking about Week 9.

Friday, October 20, we head to Cambridge High School where the Ridgewood Spartans take on Monmouth United High School that night. It’s out lest pep rally of the season!

What’s interesting about Ridgewood, it’s a co-op of Cambridge and Alwood High Schools. Football players from both schools play on the same team.

We need the students, band, and cheerleaders from each school, to be on the field at 5:30 a.m. Friday. If you want to get there as early as 5 a.m., go for it! Parents and community members are invited to come out as well. The football team is not needed.

We’ll be broadcasting live starting at 5 a.m. on the football field. Our coverage goes until 7 a.m.

NEW THIS YEAR: We are starting a challenge during The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally. We want each school to come up with their best ‘Pre-Game Pep Rally’ signs for their morning. We’d like students to create signs in preparation of the event. The winner of the best one will get prizes!

Hopefully, the Spartans have just as much school spirit as Bettendorf did.