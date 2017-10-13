× Trailer Damaged after Early Morning Fire

Bettendorf fire crews worked for more than an hour to try and put out a trailer fire early Friday, October 13.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. off Valley Drive, right next to Bettendorf RV Boat and Vehicle.

From the scene, the backside of the trailer is almost completely gone, and for a while crews were making sure all the hot spots were out inside the rest of the trailer.

No word on if anyone was inside at the time, or if there were any injuries.

We will bring you updates to this story as soon as they become available.