× Timing out the potential for strong thunderstorms later Saturday

Scattered showers along with an embedded thunderstorm will be developing especially for areas north and west of the Quad Cities tonight. That will impact some of those high school football games this evening, so have the rain gear ready to go. This area of rain will become a bit more widespread overnight before diminishing by morning.

Saturday may get a bit bumpy for parts of our area. I still see a redevelopment of scattered showers and thunderstorms, which does have the possibility of becoming severe weather. The window for this starts around the mid afternoon hours and continues until the early evening. If conditions come together then one or two of these storms could produce damaging wind, isolated hail or even a short-lived tornado. Right now, the area to watch will be in Southeast Iowa and Western Illinois.

That will lead to a breezy and much cooler Sunday with highs struggling to reach 60 degrees compliments of a stiff northwest wind.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here