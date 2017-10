× Road closure in Milan to begin Monday

MILAN, Illinois — The Rock Island County Highway Department announced a road closure set to begin Monday.

210th Street West, from 124th Avenue West to 148th Avenue West, in Buffalo Prairie Township, will be closed to through traffic to allow for road work.

The road will be closed from Monday, October 16 at 8:00 a.m. until Wednesday, October 18 at 3:00 p.m.