DES MOINES, Iowa -- Work is underway on a $10 million renovation on the golden dome of the Iowa Capitol building.

Workers say they've discovered thousands of bricks deteriorating at the top of the structure as well as decades worth of water damage.

Crews are also making smaller fixes like patching stone and replacing glass.

Work on the outside of the building will be complete in the next week, while the inside is on track to be completed by summer of next year.