Ramp at The ‘X’ southeast of the QC closes after semi loses control

Update: The ramp has reopened to traffic, according to a statement from the Illinois State Police.

Original: Southeast of the Quad Cities, the on-ramp from Interstate 80 East onto Interstate 74 West has been shut down.

In a statement sent at 8:04 a.m., Illinois State Police said that a semi traveling on the ramp from I-80 west to I-74 east lost control, went off the road and went into the median. The truck ended up stopping at the I-80 east to I-74 west ramp, blocking the ramp.

Police said this happened Friday morning, October 13th around 7:10 a.m.

Emergency crews were at the scene.

At 8:31 a.m., police confirmed that the ramp was back open to traffic.