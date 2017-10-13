Quad Cities in the red zone for storms Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely for areas north of the Quad Cities tonight, they'll likely be more significant on Satutrday.

It's been 64 days since we've had any widespread severe weather and we're back in the "red zone" for Saturday afternoon and evening. This is not comparable to the chance of severe during June and July (the heart of severe weather season), however if conditions come together some storms could produce damaging wind, isolated hail and a short-lived tornado. Looking at the necessary ingredients, we do have a good trigger in the form of a developing cold front. There will be decent timing with a cold-frontal-passage in the early evening hours. However, we will likely have clouds going for most of the day. That will likely limit the instability. That's why this isn't a sure-bet.

As far as timing goes, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day with the chance of strong storms coming with the cold front sometime in the evening hours. Be sure to arm yourself with the StormTrack 8 Weather App to get alerts if they're issued.

Healthy rainfall is anticipated as well. While 2.82 inches doesn't seem like much (for the Clinton, Iowa area), it could be if it all comes at once. That's something we'll watch closely. There is some chance for flash flooding as well.

It will be breezy and much cooler for Sunday with highs only around 60 with a stiff north wind.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen