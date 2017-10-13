Moondance benefit concert goes on with memories of Ellis Kell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- Moondance is a concert benefit that's been keeping the beat in the Quad Cities music community for years.

It's put on by the Kell family to raise money for QC kids who otherwise wouldn't get to experience the joy of music. It was started in honor of Karli Kell, who passed away in a car accident back in 2002. She was 17 when she died.

This year's going to be different. It's the first year without the star of the show, Quad Cities music legend Ellis Kell.

Ellis lost his battle with cancer back in December. His death left the Quad Cities community shaken.

His wife, Kristi Kell, is not the conductor.

"I had to come to the realization life goes on. When Ellis was ill, we had so many conversations and of things for the future. And one of them was always Moondance, that we'd continue on with that. He said, yep, we sure will," says Kristi.

With Ellis' memory as her guiding light, this show will go on.

"I think he'd be proud. He'll be here. Yeah, he'll be here Saturday," says Kristi.

Moondance starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at the River Music Experience. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There will be heavy appetizers, raffles, and live music all night long. Tickets are $15 a piece. Kids 12 and under get in for free.