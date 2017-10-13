× Man accused of McDonald’s robbery in Princeton

PRINCETON, Illinois — A homeless man is being accused of robbing a McDonald’s restaurant.

Police said 29-year-old Joseph L. Miller was the suspect in the September 20th robbery at a McDonald’s restaurant on North Main Street in Princeton. According to a statement from the City of Princeton, investigators got information that Miller had committed the robbery.

“Miller knowingly took property being approximately $86 in USC from an employee of McDonald’s restaurant… by threatening the employee with imminent use of force,” read the statement.

The statement said that Miller was being held in the Adams County Jail on similar charges. Facing a robbery charge, Miller’s bond has been set at $50,000 out of Bureau County.