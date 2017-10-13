Iowa governor Democratic candidate Hubbell makes campaign stop in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Fred Hubbell, one of the eight Democratic candidates for governor of Iowa, made a campaign stop in Davenport Friday.

The visit was part of Hubbell's three-day "Economic Opportunity Tour." While downtown, Hubbell toured the progress made on the Eastern Iowa Community College - Urban Campus construction.

Hubbell, the former CEO of Younkers and Equitable Life Insurance Co. of Iowa, says the downtown campus is an example of local businesses working with education to create job opportunities in the state.

"Most of my career has been in business but I've also worked for the state government twice," said Hubbell. "I think I have the kind of experience from state government and private enterprise to recognize that we need to invest more in education and job training."

If elected, Hubbell says he also wants to address mental health issues and lack of affordable, accessible healthcare in Iowa.

The primary elections are held in June of next year.