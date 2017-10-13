× How to get your leaves picked up for free this fall

As the leaves fall, city governments around the Quad Cities are offering free collection days for your yard waste.

Bettendorf:

Between Monday, October 16th and Friday, December 1st, there is no charge for curbside or alley pickup of yard waste bags.

Click here for specifics on Bettendorf’s yard waste collection program.

Davenport:

No Sticker Yard Waste Weeks start Monday, October 16th and will last through Saturday, November 25th.

During this time, residents don’t have to put a yard waste sticker on their paper lawn and leaf bags for curbside collection. During this time residents can also dispose of their yard waste for free at the Compost Facility.

Here are the guidelines:

Yard waste must be contained in paper lawn and leaf bags

Tree trimmings, branches and logs need to be bundled in twine and cannot be heavier than 50 pounds or longer than 5 feet

Moline:

Free leaf bag collection lasts from Monday, October 16th through Friday, December 15th.

Bags should be set out at least three feet from the garbage cart on garbage collection days.

During this time Moline will enact their leaf vacuuming service and will suck up leaves Monday through Friday from north to south between 1st Avenue and 52nd Avenue. Two crews will work together throughout the week, and will pick up each day where they left off the day before.

You can look at the leaf collection map during the collection times.

“Leaf vacuuming is intended to aid in leaf disposal during the peak season and should not be considered the primary means of disposal,” read the city website.

Rock Island:

From Monday, October 9th through Friday, December 1st leaf bags will be picked up on regular garbage pickup day. Yard waste stickers are not necessary during this time.