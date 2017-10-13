Highlights from Bettendorf and Week #8 of GMQC’s “Score Pre-Game Pep Rally”
What a way to celebrate two months of pep-rallies! Bettendorf High School was out in full force on the last day of high school’s regular season.
Special thanks to Ross’ Restaurant for sharing their famous cinnamon rolls and a “Magic Mountain.” Ross’ is a symbolic part of Bettendorf, having been in business for 80 years!
Bettendorf’s band aims to impress! More instruments than we’ve seen in any of the previous pep-rallies. The dance team and cheer squad also brought their A-Game.
Click through some of the highlights below. Next Friday is our final “Score Pre-Game Pep Rally” when we will be broadcasting live from Cambridge, Illinois.