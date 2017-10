Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- Survivors and advocates gathered in Bettendorf today to join the fight against sexual abuse.

Family Resources hosted the "Rising Up Against Sexual Abuse" luncheon.

Quad City native and survivor Jalea Jackson spoke about the ways abuse affects family dynamics and introduced a short film based on her story.

Jackson says her main message is that healing is a process, not something that happens overnight. She also believes telling your story can help with that healing.