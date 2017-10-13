× Davenport Police recover four stolen cars, two teens arrested

DAVENPORT, Iowa — At approximately 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 13, Davenport Patrol Units and Detectives observed an occupied stolen car in the 2300 block of North Linwood Ave. while following up on information related to stolen cars.

According to the Davenport Police Department, two subjects fled on foot when officers approached the car. After a short foot chase, two juveniles were apprehended.

Officers checking the area located three additional cars that were reported stolen.

The four cars recovered included:

Ford F150 Pickup Truck – reported stolen out of Milan on October 12, 2017 Kia Sedan – reported stolen out of Davenport on October 10, 2017 Toyota SUV – reported stolen out of Rock Island County Dodge SUV – reported stolen out of Davenport overnight October 13, 2017

The two juvenile males, 16 and 14 years of age, were charged with two counts of Theft 1st and one count of Interference with Official Acts. They were placed in the Scott County Detention Center.

Detectives are conducting additional follow-up.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA.”