Documentary on Rita Crundwell coming to Dixon, Illinois
DIXON, Ill. (AP) — A documentary detailing former Dixon bookkeeper Rita Crundwell’s theft of nearly $54 million from the northern Illinois city is scheduled to be shown later this month.
Prosecutors say Crundwell began depositing Dixon’s money in a secret bank account in January 1991. Investigators say the money deposits continued until her arrest in April 2012, months after the FBI began monitoring her transactions.