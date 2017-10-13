× Chicago Cubs Beat Washington Nationals; Move on to NLDS

The Chicago Cubs push for the pennant lives on, after taking Game 5 in Washington, D.C. Thursday, October 12.

This game though, was nothing like the others.

The Nationals had an early lead, but things fell apart for them in the 5th inning, as the Cubs got four run offs Pitcher Max Scherzer.

Infielder Addison Russell’s RBI Double was the key to that.

The Nationals would not go away though, Outfielder Michael Taylor got them within one run with an RBI single in the 8th inning

That rally was short-lived, as Catcher Wilson Contreras picks off a runner at 1st base.

Contreras was originally called safe, but replay revealed he was out.

Pitcher Wade Davis closed it out at the bottom of the 9th inning within a couple strikeouts.

The Chicago Cubs Beat the Nationals 9 to 8.

The Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS, just like last year.

Game one is tomorrow night in Los Angeles.