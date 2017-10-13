Burlington community divided after police officer cleared in shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON,Iowa-- Tensions are high in the city of Burlington after a police officer was cleared of charges for the death of Marquis Jones.

On October 1st 27- year old Marquis Jones was shot and killed by a police officer after he was stopped during a traffic stop.

"I think it’s all very sad…there’s two sides to everything," says nearby resident Kay Stevenson of Oquawka.

Stevenson says she has mixed emotions on the case.

As well as many other community members who say they are divided on whether or not the shooting was justifiable.

"I know that it’s tough too for the police right now... We’re not a huge town over here," says Stevenson.

A review of the incident reports clearing Officer Chiprez of charges on the shooting.

The report also shows a single shot to the chest is what killed Jones.

"If your life is in jeopardy. It’s a snap decision that isn’t always the decision everybody likes...but these are hard times," says Stevenson.

She hopes the community and Burlington police open up a dialogue and communicate about the shooting.

Marquis Jones will be laid to rest on Monday morning at Aspen Grove Cemetery.