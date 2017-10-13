× Boo at the Zoo 2017

WQAD, Eye Surgeons Associates P.C., RIA Federal Credit Union, Ruhl and Ruhl Realtors Sexton Ford, and Zeglin’s TV & Appliance are teaming up with Niabi Zoo to present a fun weekend for one of the most popular holidays of the year – Halloween.

Boo at the Zoo will take place on Saturday, October 28th and Sunday October 29th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Niabi Zoo located at 13010 Niabi Zoo Road in

Coal Valley, IL.

“Boo at the Zoo” provides children with the opportunity to have a merry-not-scary fun time in a controlled and safe environment.

Businesses and organizations participate by decorating a designated area in a Halloween theme, staff the booth dressed in costume & give out “goodies” to the children as they trick-or-treat around the zoo.

Admission Prices are $8.25 for adults, $7.25 for senior citizens ( 62+), and $6.25 for kids ( 3 – 12 years old ). Kids 2 years old and under are free.

A $3.00 parking fee, per vehicle, has been implemented in 2017, payable at the ticketing booth. Parking fees support continued improvements at Niabi Zoo. (Parking fees do not apply to Niabi Zoo members.)

If you are interested in a booth space at the event, please email Lisa Short at lisa.short@wqad.com.