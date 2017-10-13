Bettendorf has emotional moment before the game as they shake the hand of Richard Furne who is battling stage 4 cancer. Bulldogs beat Iowa City High 52-0.
Bettendorf stays undefeated in district play
-
Bettendorf Volleyball set for showdown with Assumption
-
Emergency crews respond to house fire in Bettendorf
-
Bettendorf rolls in win over Muscatine
-
Bettendorf swimming bests PV in Top 10 showndown
-
Bettendorf rolls to big win over Clinton
-
-
Bettendorf cruises to 6th straight win
-
Bettendorf house suffers extensive damage in fire
-
Bettendorf Volleyball sweeps Clinton
-
Crews find victim inside burning Bettendorf trailer
-
Bettendorf Planned Parenthood clinic to cease abortion services at year’s end
-
-
Highlights from Bettendorf and Week #8 of GMQC’s “Score Pre-Game Pep Rally”
-
The Score Sunday – Alleman FB, Bettendorf VB, Trump vs NFL, FCA
-
Bettendorf drops home opener to W. Des Moines Valley