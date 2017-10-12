× Winnebago County sheriff laying off 64 reserve deputies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — The sheriff in northern Illinois’ Winnebago County says budget cuts mean he will lay off 64 reserve deputies on Oct. 20.

The Rockford Register Star reports that Sheriff Gary Caruana says the reserve deputies were informed Wednesday. Meanwhile jail superintendent Bob Redmond said ten correctional officers were told their last day will be Oct. 26. The layoffs come about two weeks after the Winnebago County Board approved a budget that includes cuts to cover a projected $6.8 million budget shortfall. The sheriff’s department will receive about $4.3 million less under the budget.

The reserve deputies provide security at the Winnebago County courthouse and other county facilities. The sheriff says he’ll pull nine deputies from other departments to help replace the reserve deputies. Unspecified cuts also are to be made to the sheriff’s civilian staff.