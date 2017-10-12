× Warming on track… soaking rains, thunderstorms also in the mix

The cloud cover we had today has been no surprise as the dry air mixing in was lacking and thus the cooler temperatures. We’ll improve a bit as we head through the evening and overnight hours with fair to partly cloudy skies and lows in the lower 50s.

A light southerly breeze will take over on Friday, climbing temperatures around the mid 70s. The sunshine in the morning will give way to an increase in clouds later that afternoon as a front moves in from the west. A few scattered showers will follow which may make it a bit soggy for some during those Friday night football games especially north of the Quad Cities. A few embedded thunderstorms will also be included but not until we enter the early morning hours on Saturday.

A redevelopment of showers and thunderstorms will take place Saturday afternoon and evening. Heavy rainfall is not only likely with this band but the potential is there for a few of these thunderstorms to be strong. We’ll keep an eye on it.

Rainfall estimates during this period are still showing amounts between one to over two inches.

Once that system moves east, we’ll cool down with lower 60s starting on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

