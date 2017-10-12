Strong storms possible Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been two and a half weeks since the last strong thunderstorms moved through Eastern Iowa, downing a few trees in Scott County on September 25th. Before that, you have to go back to August 10th for the last widespread severe weather (more than six reports of wind or hail damage).

Saturday could offer our next opportunity.

A weak area of low pressure will eject out of the Rockies on Saturday. The stormtrack will take low pressure from Nebraska into Northern Wisconsin. This will put a warm front over our region for Friday night, possibly sparking off a few showers and thunderstorms then. Storms into the wee hours of Saturday morning may pose a very small risk of hail...mainly for areas north of the Quad Cities up to Dubuque.

The main event is poised for the Saturday afternoon and evening time frame. That's when a cold front will sweep across the area. What's not certain right now is the level of instability. The calendar reads middle October and not late-May. So it's a lot harder to get widespread severe storms this time of year. Still, there are plenty of variables in play this go-around, including wind shear and moisture. What may be lacking with the front is instability.

Two things to watch for:

Instability: If any part of Saturday turns sunny ahead of the cold front, instability will increase. That would lock in the final variable for severe storm development.

Timing of the front: The sun is setting earlier and earlier this time of year. That limits instability. If the front is delayed into the later evening hours, afternoon severe chances would be pushed further west into Central Iowa. If the front comes through during prime, afternoon heat (4:00pm), our chance of severe will rise considerably.

Again, this is far from a sure-bet right now. Think of today as the first look at the possibility of severe. There's a pretty decent chance that nothing bad happens at all. But it's worthy of a head's up since it's happening on the weekend.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen